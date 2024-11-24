Sunday 24 November 2024

Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology Congress

16 October 202418 October 2024
London, UKILEC Conference Centre
MAP focuses on current and emerging approaches in precision oncology, highlights successes and challenges, and proposes potential solutions in clinical research and practice.

The MAP Congress is the result of a solid partnership among Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and Unicancer, all committed to offering the best care to people with cancer worldwide, through oncology education and research.

This event constitutes an excellent occasion to reunite basic scientists, people working on new technologies, medical doctors, and healthcare providers.

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




