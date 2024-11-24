Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology Congress

MAP focuses on current and emerging approaches in precision oncology, highlights successes and challenges, and proposes potential solutions in clinical research and practice.

The MAP Congress is the result of a solid partnership among Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and Unicancer, all committed to offering the best care to people with cancer worldwide, through oncology education and research.

This event constitutes an excellent occasion to reunite basic scientists, people working on new technologies, medical doctors, and healthcare providers.