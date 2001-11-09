Molecular Diagnostics raises over $5.7 mill

Molecular Diagnostics says that it has successfully completed twoprivate equity offerings, with the first covering over $4 million of Series C preferred stock placed with several institutions and private investors. The second involves the placement of almost $1.8 million of Series D preferred stock with Ventana Medical Systems.
Peter Gombrich, Molecular Diagnostics' chief executive, said: " the fact that we have been able to raise nearly $6 million in new equity in a very difficult investment market speaks well for the belief investors have in our products and business strategy." He added that the new funds will enable the firm to complete trials of its Inpath System, which is being developed "to provide medical practitioners with a highly accurate, low-cost, point-of-care cervical cancer screening system."
