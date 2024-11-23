Saturday 23 November 2024

More Americans Taking Doctors' Advice On OTCs

22 September 1996

Over half of US patients say they used an over-the-counter drug on a doctor's recommendation, says a new study from Scott-Levin Healthcare consultant; in 1994 the figure was 37%. Almost 90% of consumers say they try an OTC remedy before seeing a doctor, said company chief executive Joy Scott, noting that the OTC marketplace is volatile, and changes in it are altering the way consumers relate to the health care system.

The report notes that over 40% of doctors say they have recommended more OTCs in the past 12 months. This relates to an increased number of prescription-to-OTC switches, among other reasons. Other evidence of the growing influence of OTCs noted in the study include:

- OTC samples given to patients by doctors play an important role, with 35% of consumers saying they received them in the past year. Over half said they would buy the same product on their own;

