More Approvals For Alpharma Tooth Gel

Alpharma has received additional approvals to market Elyzol Dental Gel for the treatment of periodontal disease in Italy, Germany, Cyprus, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. The product has already been launched in several of these markets.

Alpharma plans to market the product in cooperation with strategic partners with experience in the dental health field in some of these countries. For example, in Italy the product is being marketed by Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA, while in Germany the firm is actively pursuing a partnership arrangement and expects to launch Elyzol in the first quarter of 1996.

Company chief executive Einar Sissener said that Elyzol is a "change of behavior" product, with a new concept that needs to be introduced to dental specialists as well as patients, a process which will take time and money, and the most cost-effective way for the company to penetrate these new markets is cooperation with established specialists.