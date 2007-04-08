More details of PF-03187207 clinical trial revealed

In a follow up to a story covered in the Marketletter on March 28, French biopharmaceutical company NicOx SA says that US drug major Pfizer has provided additional details regarding the first clinical trial of PF-03187207 in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The French firm made the original announcement after Pfizer's initiation of the clinical trial resulted in a milestone payment of 1.0 million euros ($1.3 million).
NicOX explained that the Phase II dose-ranging assessment is designed to compare the safety and efficacy of the agent to latanoprost, in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in one or both eyes. The program will run for 28 days, and will measure the compound's impact on diurnal intraocular pressure.
