More Developments In US Generic Ranitidine Market

Geneva has won its patent litigation dispute with Glaxo Wellcome overgeneric ranitidine tablets in the USA, somewhat of a Pyrrhic victory as the case would not have prevented Geneva from introducing its version after the patent expiry on August 30. The company has also been granted tentative approval for ranitidine capsules, which are still subject to patent litigation.
Meantime, Novopharm has already shipped more than 116 million generic ranitidine tablets under its agreement with GW since it was successful in its bid to be the first generics house to launch the product in the USA. Generic availability has offered consumers a saving of more than $67 million, says the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze