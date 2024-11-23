More Developments In US Generic Ranitidine Market

Geneva has won its patent litigation dispute with Glaxo Wellcome overgeneric ranitidine tablets in the USA, somewhat of a Pyrrhic victory as the case would not have prevented Geneva from introducing its version after the patent expiry on August 30. The company has also been granted tentative approval for ranitidine capsules, which are still subject to patent litigation.

Meantime, Novopharm has already shipped more than 116 million generic ranitidine tablets under its agreement with GW since it was successful in its bid to be the first generics house to launch the product in the USA. Generic availability has offered consumers a saving of more than $67 million, says the firm.