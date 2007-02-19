Friday 22 November 2024

More generic versions of blockbuster statin Zocor creating competition, reducing costs

19 February 2007

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved six additional companies to begin selling generic versions of Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering drug Zocor (simvastatin), effective December 27, 2006. Previously, only two generic simvastatins competed against Zocor; these drugs were approved in June 2006 and granted 180-day exclusivity, which ended on December 23.

"Statin drugs, such as Zocor, Lipitor (atorvastatin), and the eight generic simvastatins are proven to be very effective in lowering cholesterol and preventing cardiovascular disease" said David Clark, vice president, medical and pharmacy services, Regence BlueCross BlueShield, which serves the states of Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Washington. "We believe that more than 60% of all patients that need their cholesterol lowered can be successfully treated with simvastatin," he added.

The availability of eight generic versions of simvastatin has increased competition and driven the price down significantly, says the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), which estimates that if all Blue Cross and Blue Shield members who took Zocor in June 2006 switched to one of the generic simvastatins, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans and their members would save almost $1.0 billion a year on the statin class of drugs. On average, individual Blue Cross and Blue Shield health maintenance organization members who switch from brand-name statin drugs to generic simvastatin may expect to save $204 annually on co-payments; preferred provider organization members could save $240 annually.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze