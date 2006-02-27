Friday 22 November 2024

More OGD funding to benefit US consumers

27 February 2006

The USA's Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA), at its Annual Meeting, said providing a minimal amount of additional funding for the Office of Generic Drugs will produce a tremendous return on investment, resulting in long-lasting dividends to all health care purchasers and health care programs.

"A modest investment in [the] OGD - such as $15.0 million - would help to make more affordable medicines available to consumers and public and private health care purchasers, who would save billions of dollars," said GPhA president Kathleen Jaeger, adding: "those savings also would enable the administration to reach more Americans through its priority healthcare initiatives, such as Medicare, Medicaid and programs to improve children's health care, assist the chronically ill and fight AIDS."

The Association says that generics, which cost 30% to 80% less than brands, save consumers and public and private health care purchasers billions of dollars each year. For example, Medicare anticipates that its prescription drug benefit will cost $8.0 billion less than anticipated (Marketletters passim), due in part to the use of affordable generic medicines. And, just a 1% increase in the use of generics nationwide would save $4.0 billion annually.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze