Saturday 23 November 2024

More On Injectable Losec Suspension IN Germany

14 August 1994

As reported in the Marketletter last week, the German Federal Health Office, the BAM, has cancelled the marketing approval granted to Astra for the injectable version of its antiulcerant omeprazole, which is sold under the brand names of Antra and Gastroloc, until July 31, 1995. Oral and infusion versions of the drug are not affected by the ban.

In addition to the suspension, Astra must add a warning to Patient Package Inserts of all other formulations of omeprazole marketed in Germany. This warning will make reference to the fact that patients treated with high doses of the product for long periods in isolated cases suffered damage to their vision. Therefore physicians should adhere strictly to dosage guidelines.

The BAM's move is curious in the light of the recent meeting of the European Union's Committee on Proprietary Medic-inal Products, which could find no definitive causal link between the drug and reported visual and auditory disturbances, and merely suggested that some reference to these should be made in the drug's labeling (Marketletter August 1). Other EU states have not seen the need to impose similar restrictions on omeprazole.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze