More Pharma Raw Materials To Be Made In Pakistan

Four basic pharmaceutical raw materials manufacturing plants areplanned for Karachi, Pakistan, which, when commissioned, would raise the total number of such plants in the country to eight.
The new plants are to be built by the local companies Himont, Bexinco (a joint venture with Bangladesh), Joffman and Zafa; the two last named are expected to come on stream by the end of the current year, while the first two will become operational in the first quarter of next year. Pharmaceutical manufacturing units already operating in the country include Army Welfare Trust and Glaxo Wellcome.
A major discouragement for the establishment of pharmaceutical plants in Pakistan is the small market size; total retail sales by the pharmaceutical industry in 1996 were estimated at just over $900 million, of which nearly 35% are imports. There are 13,588 registered formulations in circulation based on over 1,000 ingredients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze