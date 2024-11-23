More Support For Citicoline In Stroke

A preliminary analysis of the second Phase III trial of oral citicolinein stroke has supported its value in improving neurological function in patients who have suffered a moderate to severe stroke. The drug was well-tolerated, and there was no evidence of an increased incidence of dizziness and accidental injury which was seen in the first study (Marketletter April 22, 1996). The drug's licensee in North America, Interneuron, says it now hopes to submit a New Drug Application before the end of the year.
