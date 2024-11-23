More Trials For UK PRODIGY GP System

More in-depth trials have been approved for the PRODIGY (Prescribing Rationally with Decision-support in General Practice Study) computerized decision-support system, which is now being piloted to provide UK general practitioners with clinical advice and prescription options.

Further work on PRODIGY gets underway in January-March 1997, building on the existing R&D program involving 137 English GP practices and five clinical computing firms (VAMP Health, AAH Meditel, EMIS, Genisyst and Medical Care Systems). So far, PRODIGY has been tested in day-to-day patient treatment; immediately the diagnosis is made, it provides the GP with decision support, presenting a choice of three or more drug treatments. It can also present non-drug treatments and patient information leaflets. Phase 2 will involve testing enhanced versions of computer software and therapeutic recommendations.

Health Minister Gerald Malone says he is "encouraged by the early results and the enthusiasm amongst GPs involved in the trial for the next round of studies" found in an interim report on the pilot study. But the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry says the report shows "a substantial group of prescribers expressed anxiety over the system....which, clearly, needs considerable revision."