MorphoSys and GeneFrontier expand accord

German synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG has expanded its existing marketing alliance with its Tokyo, Japan-based partner GeneFrontier, which now covers the generation of HuCAL-derived fully-human antibodies for proteome research and target validation, as well as commercialization of resulting antibody products.

Under the terms of the deal, GeneFrontier will utilize MorphoSys' HuCAL GOLD antibody library to generate novel HuCAL antibodies against targets provided by its collaboration partner. For this purpose, the HuCAL antibody technology was installed at GeneFrontier's research laboratories within a facility in Tokyo. The Japanese firm will provide MorphoSys with financial compensation for access to the HuCAL technology. Both companies agreed to share commercialization rights for all antibodies discovered in this project against targets identified and validated by GeneFrontier with its partner. Further financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.