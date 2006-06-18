Morphosys and Oncomed sign HuCal Gold licensing deal

Germany's MorphoSys AG and US biopharmaceutical company OncoMed say they have signed a licensing deal under which the former's HuCal Gold antibody library is licensed to the latter for use in the development of a variety of cancer therapeutics.

The HuCal technology uses in vitro generation to synthesize fully-human antibodies for screening against a wide range of therapeutic targets. Under the terms of the deal, OncoMed is entitled to carry out commercial development of antibodies that it identifies, in return for the payment of an upfront license fee, developmental milestone payments and royalties based on resulting sales. Financial terms of the accord were not provided.