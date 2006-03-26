Friday 22 November 2024

MorphoSys and Sankyo enter R&D accord

26 March 2006

Germany-based synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG and Sankyo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo, have entered into a license agreement and therapeutic antibody collaboration for an initial two-year term with the option of an extension of up to three more years.

Under the terms of the deal, Daiichi Sankyo commits to start one therapeutic antibody program with MorphoSys and receives an option for further projects. During this time, the Japanese firm will have access to MorphoSys' HuCAL GOLD library at its research site in Tokyo. Additionally, MorphoSys will apply its proprietary HuCAL GOLD technology to generate antibodies against a target provided by Daiichi Sankyo, which will be responsible for all development and marketing activities.

In return for its antibody expertise, the Berlin-headquartered firm will receive an upfront payment, research funding, plus licensing and milestone fees, as well as royalties, with further payments if the accord is extended beyond two years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze