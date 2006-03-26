MorphoSys and Sankyo enter R&D accord

Germany-based synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG and Sankyo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo, have entered into a license agreement and therapeutic antibody collaboration for an initial two-year term with the option of an extension of up to three more years.
Under the terms of the deal, Daiichi Sankyo commits to start one therapeutic antibody program with MorphoSys and receives an option for further projects. During this time, the Japanese firm will have access to MorphoSys' HuCAL GOLD library at its research site in Tokyo. Additionally, MorphoSys will apply its proprietary HuCAL GOLD technology to generate antibodies against a target provided by Daiichi Sankyo, which will be responsible for all development and marketing activities.
In return for its antibody expertise, the Berlin-headquartered firm will receive an upfront payment, research funding, plus licensing and milestone fees, as well as royalties, with further payments if the accord is extended beyond two years.
