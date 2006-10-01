MorphoSys to develop Abs for USAMRIID

German antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says that its AbD Serotec business unit has been awarded a contract by the US Army Research and Materiel Command to produce five fully-human recombinant antibodies against bacterial toxins, for use in the US Biological Defense Program. AbD Serotec said that it would generate the antibodies using the HuCAL GOLD library developed by MorphoSys. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Simon Moroney, MorphoSys' chief executive, said: "securing this contract with the USAMRIID underscores the enormous potential of our proprietary HuCAL GOLD technology in the increasingly-important biodefense field." Dr Moroney added that the project would not have been possible using conventional animal-based antibody technology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze