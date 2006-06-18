Morphotek initiates Ph II MORAb-003 in ovarian cancer

USA-based Morphotek has initiated Phase II efficacy studies in major cancer centers worldwide for its anti-cancer antibody MORAb-003. This is a monoclonal antibody that targets the folate receptor alpha (FRA), a target over-expressed in more than 90% of ovarian cancers and a number of other solid tumors. The antibody works via suppression of FRA-mediated signal transduction and induces tumor-specific cytotoxicity by both antibody-dependent cellular and complement mediated immune-effector mechanisms. The antibody has shown clinical activity in a Phase I trial which was presented by investigators from the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 4.

"During the course of Phase I clinical trials, a number of clinical responses were observed in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients treated with MORAb-003 alone. The antibody has been well tolerated in all patients to date, with no serious drug-related adverse events observed. We are encouraged by this early data and look forward to efficiently and successfully advancing this compound through the clinic," stated Martin Phillips, Morphotek's senior vice president of clinical development.