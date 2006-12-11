"Move up value chain" Ireland's drug firms told

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Michael Martin has told assembled drug industry representatives at the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association's annual meeting that the sector would "have to move up the value chain" if the country is to attract R&D investment. Mr Martin also told his audience that the Irish government, for its part, is refining the R&D tax credit.

IPHA president John McLaughlin noted that 14 of the world's top 15 research-based drugmakers have established manufacturing facilities in Ireland in the past 20 years. He added that Ireland is the largest net exporter of drugs in the world.