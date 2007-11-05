Movetis' CC drug Resolor demonstrates efficacy

Belgian biopharmaceutical firm Movetis says that data presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week confirm the effectiveness and safety of its drug Resolor (prucalopride) in the treatment of chronic constipation. Specifically, the compound, which is a high-affinity 5-HT4 receptor agonist, is intended to treat patients for whom traditional laxatives do not provide adequate relief.
Findings presented at the meeting are derived from a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that evaluated the effectiveness of 2mg and 4mg doses of Resolor in CC patients over 4 and 12 weeks. The results showed that the proportion of treated patients experiencing three or more spontaneous bowel movements was more than double that in the control group. The drug also conferred quality-of-life benefits, improved disease-related symptoms and was well tolerated.
Movetis said that, based on the promising findings, it intends to file the product for European Medicines Agency (EMEA) review in mid-2008.
