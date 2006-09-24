MTM "puts US patients at risk"

New York, USA-based activist group, the Medicare Rights Center, has issued a brief which recommends that the US Congress should ensure that private insurance plans, under the Medicare Part B program, should provide adequate medication therapy management. Failure to do so by insurers is a contributing factor for the spending in the USA of $200.0 billion per year on correcting medication-related problems, the MRC claims.

In a statement, Robert Hayes, the MRC's president, said: "if [the] Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS] considers medication therapy management to be the 'cornerstone' of the Medicare drug benefit as it says, then it should regulate private plans and not bow to them."