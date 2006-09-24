MTM "puts US patients at risk"

New York, USA-based activist group, the Medicare Rights Center, has issued a brief which recommends that the US Congress should ensure that private insurance plans, under the Medicare Part B program, should provide adequate medication therapy management. Failure to do so by insurers is a contributing factor for the spending in the USA of $200.0 billion per year on correcting medication-related problems, the MRC claims.
In a statement, Robert Hayes, the MRC's president, said: "if [the] Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS] considers medication therapy management to be the 'cornerstone' of the Medicare drug benefit as it says, then it should regulate private plans and not bow to them."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze