Multi-Million $ Deal For Aurora and W-L

US companies Aurora Bioscience Corp and Warner-Lambert have entered intoa collaborative research and licensing deal covering the former's proprietary fluorescent assay technologies and the installation of its proprietary ultra-high-throughput screening system at W-L's Parke Davis drug research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Their agreement provides for W-L to pay to Aurora over $25 million during the first three years, for collaborative research, license fees, screening services and the UHTSS. In addition, Aurora may realize milestone payments totaling more than $40 million for compounds successfully developed using its technology, as well as further payments - contingent on W-L exercising certain options - and royalties on any resulting product sales.
- Meantime, according to the US Justice Department, W-L will pay $3.7 million in criminal and civil penalties after pleading guilty to federal charges that a Puerto Rico pharmaceutical plant violated federal water-quality laws and falsified records.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze