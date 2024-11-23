Multi-Million $ Deal For Aurora and W-L

US companies Aurora Bioscience Corp and Warner-Lambert have entered intoa collaborative research and licensing deal covering the former's proprietary fluorescent assay technologies and the installation of its proprietary ultra-high-throughput screening system at W-L's Parke Davis drug research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Their agreement provides for W-L to pay to Aurora over $25 million during the first three years, for collaborative research, license fees, screening services and the UHTSS. In addition, Aurora may realize milestone payments totaling more than $40 million for compounds successfully developed using its technology, as well as further payments - contingent on W-L exercising certain options - and royalties on any resulting product sales.

- Meantime, according to the US Justice Department, W-L will pay $3.7 million in criminal and civil penalties after pleading guilty to federal charges that a Puerto Rico pharmaceutical plant violated federal water-quality laws and falsified records.