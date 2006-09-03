Myanamar to relax drug-making rules

The government of Myanamar (formerly Burma) is considering the possibility of allowing the country's private sector to start manufacturing pharmaceuticals, following a meeting at the Ministry of Industry in Nay Pyi Taw. Currently, the government does not allow the private sector to produce cigarettes, beer or pharmaceuticals.

Pharmaceuticals produced domestically are manufactured solely by the Myanmar Pharmaceutical Industry at three factories, one in Yangon and two in the Mandalay Division and, according to official statistics, the three factories produce 40% of pharmaceuticals sold on the local market. The remainder are imported mainly from Bangladesh, India, China and Thailand. In an interview, U Myat Thin Aung president of the Myanmar Industrial Association, said: "whilst most pharmaceuticals legally imported are safe, most imported via border-trade cannot be trusted, and some are fake drugs that have not been approved by the Food and Drugs Administration. The production of pharmaceuticals by the private sector would thus reduce cross-border imports of these dangerous drugs."

Maung Mang Lay, president of the Myanmar Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment Entrepreneurs Association, said the body welcomes initiatives from other countries to bring more medicines into Myanmar because it increases consumer choice.