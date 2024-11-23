Myloral Results Expected In May

AutoImmune has given an update on its clinical trials programs and itsproduct commercialization plans at the 15th annual Hambrecht & Quist conference held in San Francisco, USA, on January 8.
According to the company, both its Phase III multiple sclerosis trial with Myloral (myelin basic protein) and its Phase II study of Colloral (collagen) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, are expected to terminate in March of this year, with interim results to follow in May.
The company plans to file for marketing approval of Myloral with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year, it says. Phase III trials with Colloral in RA and juvenile RA are expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze