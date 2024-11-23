Myloral Results Expected In May

AutoImmune has given an update on its clinical trials programs and itsproduct commercialization plans at the 15th annual Hambrecht & Quist conference held in San Francisco, USA, on January 8.

According to the company, both its Phase III multiple sclerosis trial with Myloral (myelin basic protein) and its Phase II study of Colloral (collagen) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, are expected to terminate in March of this year, with interim results to follow in May.

The company plans to file for marketing approval of Myloral with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year, it says. Phase III trials with Colloral in RA and juvenile RA are expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.