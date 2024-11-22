Myocardial Infarction Mortality Rates Assessed

Myocardial infarction represents the largest segment of all ischemic heart disease, according to new research from Datamonitor. This also found that: in all countries the percentages declined with age in both males and females (very often this decline is over 10%); the mortality rate in males is much greater than in females, with Japan, Singapore and Australia being notable exceptions; and in Europe the percentage of ischemic heart disease mortality due to MI has been declining in recent years, with this pattern repeated in other countries from different regions, although not nearly as consistently.
There may be a variety of explanations for these phenomena, according to Datamonitor. It notes that variations in diagnosis techniques may explain the country to country differences, and improved MI therapy could be the reason for the declining percentage trend of this disease in Europe. And a physiological difference between the sexes may explain the male/female variations.
The variation between the sets of figures also reflects the level of health care and treatments available for MI, which are so important in reducing mortality from the disease, the study adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze