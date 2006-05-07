Friday 22 November 2024

Myogen reports positive ambrisentan data

7 May 2006

US biopharmaceutical firm Myogen has announced the results of two pivotal Phase III trials evaluating ambrisentan, an oral endothelin receptor antagonist, as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Analysis of data derived from the AIRES 1 and 2 studies showed that the drug conferred a robust and dose-dependant increase in the exercise capacity of subjects receiving it. Moreover, the firm added that the increase reached levels of statistical-significance at all doses and that the drug significantly increased the time to disease progression, the assessment's secondary endpoint.

The firm went on to say that its preliminary analysis of the safety data suggested that the drug was well-tolerated, with the most frequently observed adverse event being mild-moderate peripheral edema. Additionally, the data showed that no patients treated with ambrisentan developed serum aminotransferase concentrations greater than three-times the upper limit of the normal range during the 12-week assessment. Approximately 400 of the study subjects are participating in longer-term trials of the drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze