Myriad begins Ph II trial of Azixa in brain cancer

Utah, USA-based Myriad Genetics says it has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of Azixa (MPC-6827) in patients with brain cancer. The company added that the program, which is designed to determine the drug's impact on the survival of patients with glioblastoma mutliforme, will compare the effects of the drug alone and in combination with oxaliplatin.

Myriad went on to say that the study will be run as an adaptive, open-label, multi-dose assessment of the drug in patients with recurring forms of the disease. It added that the safety of the maximum tolerated dose, which was established in a previously-completed Phase I study, would be assessed in the first section of the program, while the second half of the trial would focus on the comparison with Azixa plus oxaliplatin.