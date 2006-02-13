Nabi reports strong Ph I data on Staph vaccs

The USA's Nabi Biopharmaceuticals has reported positive Phase I data on its Staphylococcus epidermidis PS-1 and its Staphylococcus aureus Type 336 vaccines.
Both trials evaluated the safety and immune response of these vaccines in healthy volunteers and support the view that escalating doses of the vaccines were well-tolerated and resulted in significant dose-related increases in levels of antibodies against both pathogens.
Based on the Phase I data, Nabi says it will advance both programs into a Phase II proof-of-concept study, which it expects to initiate in the first half of 2007 and it will also evaluate the benefit of a multi-valent product in reducing or treating infection in patient populations at risk of infection.
