Nanobac focuses on three areas

Nanobac Pharmaceuticals, based in Florida, USA, has told its shareholders that it has sharpened its focus in three areas: developing safe and effective drug therapies for diseases where soft tissue calcification, or "calcium deposits," is a dominant feature; validating the company's antibody and antigen-derived diagnostics to determine levels of calcification; and scientific studies to determine the infectious nature of the calcifying nano particles (CNPs).

The sharpened focus on drug therapies led to a pre-Investigational New Drug meeting with the Food and Drug Administration on January 19. With positive results from this meeting, Nanobac is moving forward with the IND application for chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome, also referred to as category III prostatitis. In the USA, more than two million men per year visit their physician for prostatitis. Nanobac's strategic partner at the Cleveland Clinic will be the principal investigator for the clinical trial portion of this IND.

In diagnostics, this has uncovered interesting characteristics about the nature of CNPs and their interaction with certain rogue proteins. Nanobac's Finnish science team is coordinating the efforts on validating these new findings with strategic partners in Canada and at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.