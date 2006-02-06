NanoCarrer's NC-6004 IND accepted by MHRA

NanoCarrer, a Japanese bio-venture firm based in Kashiwa, Chiba, says that an Investigational New Drug application for its anticancer drug Nanoplatin (NC-6004) has been accepted by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, allowing the start of a Phase I trial.

The agent is pro-drug with a micellar cisplatin formulation concept based on the firm's proprietary Medicelle system. NanoCarrer hopes that the formualtion will mean less side effects compared to conventional platinum drugs and that it will allow patients receiving it to be ambulatory.