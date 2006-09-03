Nanogen granted six patents on diabetes and AD detection

Nanogen, a US developer of diagnostics, has been issued six patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office for inventions related to diabetes and Alzheimer's disease and biomarkers. On the day of the award, August 24, shares in the San Diego-based firm rose 6.1% to reach $1.91 in mid-day trading on the Nasdaq.
Nanaogen's portfolio includes patents entitled: Protein biopolymer markers predictive of insulin resistance; Biopolymer marker indicative of disease state having a molecular weight of 1,211 daltons; and Biopolymer marker indicative of disease state having a molecular weight of 2,735 daltons, and they relate to the use of mass spectrometry and time-of-flight detection to identify various biomarkers such as those associated with metabolic Syndrome X and conditions linked to it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze