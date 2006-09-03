Nanogen granted six patents on diabetes and AD detection

Nanogen, a US developer of diagnostics, has been issued six patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office for inventions related to diabetes and Alzheimer's disease and biomarkers. On the day of the award, August 24, shares in the San Diego-based firm rose 6.1% to reach $1.91 in mid-day trading on the Nasdaq.

Nanaogen's portfolio includes patents entitled: Protein biopolymer markers predictive of insulin resistance; Biopolymer marker indicative of disease state having a molecular weight of 1,211 daltons; and Biopolymer marker indicative of disease state having a molecular weight of 2,735 daltons, and they relate to the use of mass spectrometry and time-of-flight detection to identify various biomarkers such as those associated with metabolic Syndrome X and conditions linked to it.