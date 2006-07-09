NanoMed closes initial financing

Michigan, USA-headquartered NanoMed Pharmaceuticals, a drug-delivery company developing nanoparticle-based therapeutic and diagnostic products to treat or detect disease, has closed on its first round of venture financing. The investment was led by the SWMF Life Science Venture Fund, a $50.0 million private equity fund investing exclusively in promising life science companies having a presence in the Kalamazoo Region.

NanoMed chief executive Stephen Benoit said: "we are extremely pleased to have secured the necessary funding that will enable us to continue our development of nanoparticle-based drugs that we hope will lead to improved outcomes for patients undergoing chemotherapy for AML and breast cancer."