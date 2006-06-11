Nastech and P&G collaborate on PTH1-34 nasal spray

USA-based drugmaker Nastech Pharmaceuticals says that it has entered into a deal with fellow US firm Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals to supply the latter with the developmental osteoporosis drug PTH1-34, for potential commercialization as a nasal spray.

The drug, which is based on the human parathyroid hormone that regulates calcium and phosphorous metabolisms, stimulates an increase in bone mineral density when given as a daily injection. The compound has also been shown to reduce vertebral and non-vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women when administered via injection. Sales of the drug reached $127.0 million during the first quarter of the year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nastech will act as exclusive manufacturer and supplier of PTH1-34 nasal spray, while P&G assumes responsibility for the chemistry, manufacturing and controls sections of the US Food and Drug Administration's requirements for regulatory submission. Full financial details were not released.