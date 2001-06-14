Nastech initiates Ph II FSD trials

Nastech Pharmaceutical has initiated a Phase II clinical trial using apropriety nasal apomorphine HCl formulation for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction, which is defined as persistent or recurring reduction of sex drive or aversion to sex, difficulty becoming aroused, inability to reach orgasm and pain during sexual intercourse.
The intranasal formulation, which is currently in Phase II trials for the treatment of male sexual dysfunction, is targeted to act on receptors in the central nervous system that may improve blood flow. Phase I studies have shown this apomorphine delivery system to be safe and well tolerated, and to have no effect on blood pressure, heart rate or respiratory rate, which other products have experienced when the drug is delivered via non-nasal routes, as well as no effect on the nasal mucosa (Marketletter October 16, 2000).
