Nastech initiates R&D on RNAi for avian flu

The USA's Nastech Pharmaceutical Co has expanded its RNAi therapeutics pipeline by initiating a program targeting influenza and respiratory diseases.

In connection with this new program, Nastech also acquired an RNAi intellectual property estate and other RNAi technologies of Galenea Corp, based in Cambridge, Massachussetts, which includes certain intellectual property licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the development of RNAi therapeutics against respiratory viral infections, including influenza, rhinovirus and other respiratory diseases. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.