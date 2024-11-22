National Drug Plan For Sri Lanka?

A national drug policy for Sri Lanka has been proposed by the national Drug Evaluation Committee, following requests by the Sri Lanka Pharmaceutical Traders Association to allow a free flow of medicines which have been registered with the Committee.
Currently, all drug companies are required to register new imports with the Committee, which the traders say causes undue delays.
Meantime, the Health Ministry has voiced concern at the high prices charged for medicines, and has warned the pharmaceutical industry that it has an obligation to provide affordable drugs and to refrain from charging exorbitant prices. Affordable alternatives are available for most of the expensive drugs sold in the private sector, says the Ministry, adding that: "for every expensive product with a commercial brand name, there is almost always an affordable product in its generic name."
