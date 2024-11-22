Natural remedies, Supplements Studied

Nicholas Hall & Co of the UK has published the first comprehensive review of the international markets for dietary supplements, herbal and homeopathic remedies and nutraceuticals. The report examines the parallel opportunities presented by these products in the markets of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the USA.

Further information and prices from Nicholas Hall Reports, phone: +44 702 433422; fax: +44 702 43087.

- The Nutrition '95 Summit, entitled Profiting from the Health Supplements Market in Asia, will be held on February 15-16 at the Oriental Hotel, Singapore. For details contact IIR Ltd in Hong Kong, phone: 852 5861777; fax: 852 5075666.