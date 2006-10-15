Nautilus Biotech files Belerofon in USA

Paris, France-based Nautilus Biotech has submitted an Investigational New Drug filing to the US Food and Drug Administration for injectable Belerofon, its protease-resistant, long-lasting interferon (IFN) alpha.

The drug candidate has therapeutic potential for the treatment of a number of clinical diseases, including chronic hepatitis C, according to the company. It is expected that it will be possible to administer the new drug at a significantly lower dose while maintaining the weekly frequency of the established pegylated IFN-alpha products, resulting in improved safety and patient compliance.