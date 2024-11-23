NAV And Abbott To Collaborate In Combination Vaccine Venture

- North American Vaccine and Abbott Laboratories have agreed that the latter will market and distribute NAV's combination vaccines for the prevention of polio and Hemophilus influenzae type b in the USA. They will be marketed to private physicians and managed care organizations in the USA by Abbott, and to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by NAV. Abbott will invest a total of $42 million in NAV including an equity investment and milestone payments. Both companies will collaborate in the clinical development of the vaccines, with funding provided by Abbott.
