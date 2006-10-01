Navamedic's Glucomed gets nod from CHMP

Lysaker, Norway-based Navamedic says that its osteoarthritis treatment Glucomed/Flexove (glucosamine HCl) has been recommended for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), dispelling doubts about the product which surfaced after certain European Union member state health authorities gave it bad reviews.
A formal approval is expected from a Standing Committee of the European Union Commission in the next three months, which will be valid for all 25 EU members, and Navamedic is preparing for product launches in several new markets next year.
The firm's chief executive, Oyvind Brekke, said that "the decision concludes the discussion regarding the efficacy of Glucomed/Flexove, confirming that our product has a positive risk/benefit ratio, which means that it is effective and safe in symptom relief in osteoarthritis."
