Nefarma Advertising Drugmakers' Plight

Dutch pharmaceutical manufacturers association Nefarma has started an advertising campaign to bring home to parliamentarians and the public the problems of the government's refusal to allow new drugs to be made generally available.
It wants to draw as much attention as possible of representatives of parliament and the press to the fact that under the new drug pricing law (WGP; Wet Geneesmid-delprizen) Dutch patients cannot obtain a large number of medicines that have been approved for use by the Agency for Drug Registration. Nefarma argues that all products which have received registration on the basis of safety and efficacy should be accessible to the public, and that the interests of patients are not served by unnecessary delays.
The association points out that Health Minister Els Borst has decreed that the value of new drugs be ascertained through restricted administration to a small number of patients in selected hospitals. This, says Nefarma, may take a very long time.
