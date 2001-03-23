Friday 22 November 2024

Negative trial results rock Immunex as Enbrel dropped for CHF

23 March 2001

Immunex has decided not to continue with its Phase II/III trials programfor Enbrel (etanercept) as a treatment for chronic heart failure due to insufficient evidence of efficacy. The setback led to a near-halving in Immunex' share price from $18.87 to $9.88 in after-hours trading on the day of the announcement (March 22), exacerbated by the additional news that Immunex' asthma drug Nuvance (soluble interleukin-4 receptor) had disappointing results in two trials. At the start of trading the following day, Immunex opened at $11.06.

In a conference call, Immunex said it had decided to discontinue the Enbrel program after the independent data and safety monitoring board for the Phase II/III studies (RENAISSANCE and RECOVER) deduced from interim analyses that primary efficacy endpoints would not be met.

Enbrel is already on the market for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, and achieved sales of $652 million in 2000. Last month, the company issued 2001 sales estimates of $750 million, lower than expected because of production problems, but the CHF indication had been tipped to add around $1 billion to annual turnover at peak.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze