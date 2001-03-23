Negative trial results rock Immunex as Enbrel dropped for CHF

Immunex has decided not to continue with its Phase II/III trials programfor Enbrel (etanercept) as a treatment for chronic heart failure due to insufficient evidence of efficacy. The setback led to a near-halving in Immunex' share price from $18.87 to $9.88 in after-hours trading on the day of the announcement (March 22), exacerbated by the additional news that Immunex' asthma drug Nuvance (soluble interleukin-4 receptor) had disappointing results in two trials. At the start of trading the following day, Immunex opened at $11.06.
In a conference call, Immunex said it had decided to discontinue the Enbrel program after the independent data and safety monitoring board for the Phase II/III studies (RENAISSANCE and RECOVER) deduced from interim analyses that primary efficacy endpoints would not be met.
Enbrel is already on the market for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, and achieved sales of $652 million in 2000. Last month, the company issued 2001 sales estimates of $750 million, lower than expected because of production problems, but the CHF indication had been tipped to add around $1 billion to annual turnover at peak.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze