NEJM: 95% of US doctors receive drug firm gifts

The New England Journal of Medicine has published a report which claims that 95% of US doctors receive gifts from drugmakers in the form of free food, beverages, hospitality and other benefits. Drug industry marketers are said to be "eager to influence their prescribing habits," according to the Los Angeles Times. The study of 1,662 doctors was conducted in 2003 and 2004, following the introduction of voluntary limits on doctor/industry relationships in 2002 by the pharmaceutical industry and the medical profession.
Eric Campbell, the lead researcher for the report, expressed "surprise" over the findings. He denied that his work was designed to demonstrate a link between drug industry gifts and physicians' prescribing habits. Instead he asserted that "if the companies didn't benefit from the relationships, they wouldn't do it."
Scott Lassman, senior assistant general counsel for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), told the LA Times: "drug reps are extremely well trained and share valuable information with providers about the medication - when it is useful, in which patients it works and what the risk profile is."
