Neoprobe In RIGScan Setback

Neoprobe shares fell 26% last week after the European MedicinesEvaluation Agency recommended that it withdraw its marketing application for RIGScan (CR49), an antibody-based imaging agent used in the surgical treatment of colorectal cancer. The EMEA said it made the decision because of additional requests for information from another regulatory body.
RIGScan is used with a probe to determine the spread of colorectal cancers, so that surgical removal of metastases can be more effective. Neoprobe president David Bupp said the company hopes to refile the application in the second quarter of 1998, and hopes for approval later that year.
The company had been counting on getting around $2 million in income from RIGScan in this financial year. It may now refile the application with new data seeking to market the antibody as an adjunct for surgical resection of primary, as well as metastatic tumor sites.
