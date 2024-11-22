Neoral Is An Advance Over Sandimmun

Sandoz' Sandimmun Neoral, a drug delivery system for cyclosporin A, is an advance over its Sandimmun formulation (the mainstay of immunosuppresive therapy in transplantation), according to a presentation at the XVth World Congress of the Transplantation Society in Kyoto, Japan, in five areas:

- it is better and more predictably absorbed; - blood levels can be more easily and more reliably measured; - it is at least as effective in reducing the numbers of acute rejections; - it is no more toxic; and - its use leads to significant savings. The last point carries significant weight, especially as the mean costs are said to be 28% lower than with Sandimmun.