Neose Technologies' Antiulcer Drug Shows Promise In Ph I Trial

- Neose Technologies' antiulcer drug, NE-0080, has shown promise in a Phase I clinical trial. The orally-administered drug, designed to both detach and prevent reattachment of Helicobacter pylori, was given to asymptomatic patients for a period of 28 days. It was seen to be well-tolerated with no serious adverse reactions noted. Significant antibacterial action was also recorded, says the company. A Phase II trial is expected to commence in early 1997. Full data will be presented at the Fourth International Annual Conference on H pylori, to be held in Washington, USA in January, 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze