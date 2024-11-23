Neose Technologies' Antiulcer Drug Shows Promise In Ph I Trial

- Neose Technologies' antiulcer drug, NE-0080, has shown promise in a Phase I clinical trial. The orally-administered drug, designed to both detach and prevent reattachment of Helicobacter pylori, was given to asymptomatic patients for a period of 28 days. It was seen to be well-tolerated with no serious adverse reactions noted. Significant antibacterial action was also recorded, says the company. A Phase II trial is expected to commence in early 1997. Full data will be presented at the Fourth International Annual Conference on H pylori, to be held in Washington, USA in January, 1997.