NeoTherapeutics' AIT-082 In Spinal Cord Injury

- After seven days of treatment with NeoTherapeutics' flagship compound,AIT-082, rats with spinal cord injuries were found to have increased levels of cilliary neurotrophic factor and brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which have been shown to play an important part in the regeneration of spinal cord motor neurons in cell culture studies. The company says that it may begin clinical studies in this area after animal studies are completed. AIT-082 is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.