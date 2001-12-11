Nepal moves to curb antibiotic overuse

The government of Nepal has approved amendments to the 1991 NationalDrug Policy aimed at combatting the uncontrolled sale and use of antibiotics in the country.
The policy will be coordinated by the Drugs Administration Department, whose acting director general, Bhupendra Thapa, told the Himalayan Times that the aim is to end the practice of physicians, chemists and veterinarians of prescribing antibiotics as drugs of first choice for both humans and livestock, notes a report carried by the Xinhua news agency.
