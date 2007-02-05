Neptune to study NKO in dyslipedemia

Quebec, Canada-based Neptune Technologies & Bioressources has initiated a population-based risk-benefit analysis study for Neptune Krill Oil (trade name NKO) in the management of dyslipidemia.

The study will be conducted by a team of researchers affiliated with McGill University and University of Montreal, Canada, and is expected to demonstrate that NKO is safe and effective with a low risk-benefit ratio that facilitates risk management for the population of patients with dyslipidemia. The study will be based on the population perspective examining societal as well as individual patient benefits for treatment with NKO.

"Risk-benefit analyses are essential for risk management of treatments for chronic conditions. In today's health care environment, risk management plays an ever increasing role and is now the pivotal point for government approval for the treatment of diseases that require long-term care as well as for the pharmaceutical industry decision maker," stated Tina Sampalis, vice president of R&D and business development at Neptune. "Consequently, treatments that have reduced risk while maintaining therapeutic effectiveness over many years of use are preferred to those with higher risk for serious and even non-serious adverse events," Dr Sampalis added.