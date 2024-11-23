NEPTUNUS LISTING IN AUSTRALIA

Chinese company Neptunus Pharmaceuticals is to seek a listing on the Australian Stock Exchange with an estimated A$50 million ($36.25 million) stock offer.

According to Ray Schoer, national director of operations at the Australian Stock Exchange, there have been a number of meetings with the China Agribusiness Development Trust and Investment Corp, Neptunus Pharmaceuticals' parent company, over the intending listing, which may include a number of its other subsidiaries. However, the main approach is from Neptunus, which is set to become only the second Chinese company to list in Australia after Gunadong Corp, which uses Melbourne as its home exchange. However, Neptunus is expected to use Sydney as its home base.

Mr Schoer said that there would be a great deal of interest in Australia for listings of these types, especially among the Asian investment institutions.