Nereus gets US grant for cytokine modulator research

US drug discovery and development company Nereus Pharmaceuticals hasbeen awarded a Small Business Innovation Research grant valued at up to $850,000 from the US National Institutes of Health. Nereus will utilize the award to support the development of NPI-1302a-3, its oral tumor necrosis factor-alfa and interleukin-1 synthesis inhibitor.

"The grant from the NIH provides validation of the potential benefit NPI-1302a-3 may provide to patients who require long-term anti-inflammatory therapy," said Kobi Sethna, president and chief executive of the three-year-old firm. The drug has not yet entered into clinical trials.